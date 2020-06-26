853 W. Summerland Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully Upgraded Single Family House | Large Backyard - ** Please call our office to request a showing of this property **



NOTE: Prior to applying online or in person at our office, please go to our website at

www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/

and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.



1-Story Single Family House (SFH). Large Backyard. Wood and tile floors. Updated kitchen with granite counter top, under cabinet lighting and custom tile backsplash. Updated bathroom with solar skylight, tile flooring and custom tile tub enclosure. 1-car attached garage with entrance directly into house via the laundry room. Laundry hookups only - tenant to supply their own washer and dryer. Tenant also supplies their own refrigerator. Covered patio off kitchen door. Tenant pays all utilities used. This is a non-smoking property. Cat okay- meow. small dog okay - woof. $600 additional pet deposit per animal. MAX Occupancy: 5 people only.



