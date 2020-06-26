All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

853 W. Summerland Ave.

853 West Summerland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

853 West Summerland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully Upgraded Single Family House | Large Backyard - ** Please call our office to request a showing of this property **

NOTE: Prior to applying online or in person at our office, please go to our website at
www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/
and review ALL of the Rental Criteria under the Tenant Tab. Each adult applicant 18 and older must submit an application.

1-Story Single Family House (SFH). Large Backyard. Wood and tile floors. Updated kitchen with granite counter top, under cabinet lighting and custom tile backsplash. Updated bathroom with solar skylight, tile flooring and custom tile tub enclosure. 1-car attached garage with entrance directly into house via the laundry room. Laundry hookups only - tenant to supply their own washer and dryer. Tenant also supplies their own refrigerator. Covered patio off kitchen door. Tenant pays all utilities used. This is a non-smoking property. Cat okay- meow. small dog okay - woof. $600 additional pet deposit per animal. MAX Occupancy: 5 people only.

(RLNE4985648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 W. Summerland Ave. have any available units?
853 W. Summerland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 W. Summerland Ave. have?
Some of 853 W. Summerland Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 W. Summerland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
853 W. Summerland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 W. Summerland Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 853 W. Summerland Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 853 W. Summerland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 853 W. Summerland Ave. offers parking.
Does 853 W. Summerland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 853 W. Summerland Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 W. Summerland Ave. have a pool?
No, 853 W. Summerland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 853 W. Summerland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 853 W. Summerland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 853 W. Summerland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 853 W. Summerland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
