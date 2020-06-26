All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8529 Belmar Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8529 Belmar Ave
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

8529 Belmar Ave

8529 Belmar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8529 Belmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious one level house with gleaming hardwood floors in great Northridge location! - Great Northridge home with newly refinished original hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted. New window coverings. Extra large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room with french doors leading to backyard. Washer and dryer hookups in separate enclosed closet. Light, bright and spacious floor plan. Fireplace in the living room. Detached two car garage. Pet will be considered with an extra $200 pet rent per month. House is in close proximity to California State University Northridge, Northridge Shopping Mall, Target, Costco, Fashion Center, restaurants, cafes and so much more!

PLEASE NOTE: This is a Non Smoking Building.

******************************************************************************
Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

(RLNE4967699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8529 Belmar Ave have any available units?
8529 Belmar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8529 Belmar Ave have?
Some of 8529 Belmar Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8529 Belmar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8529 Belmar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8529 Belmar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8529 Belmar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8529 Belmar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8529 Belmar Ave offers parking.
Does 8529 Belmar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8529 Belmar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8529 Belmar Ave have a pool?
No, 8529 Belmar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8529 Belmar Ave have accessible units?
No, 8529 Belmar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8529 Belmar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8529 Belmar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College