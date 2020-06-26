8529 Belmar Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious one level house with gleaming hardwood floors in great Northridge location! - Great Northridge home with newly refinished original hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted. New window coverings. Extra large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room with french doors leading to backyard. Washer and dryer hookups in separate enclosed closet. Light, bright and spacious floor plan. Fireplace in the living room. Detached two car garage. Pet will be considered with an extra $200 pet rent per month. House is in close proximity to California State University Northridge, Northridge Shopping Mall, Target, Costco, Fashion Center, restaurants, cafes and so much more!



PLEASE NOTE: This is a Non Smoking Building.



******************************************************************************

Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.

BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497



(RLNE4967699)