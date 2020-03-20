All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:17 AM

849 ALFRED

849 N Alfred St · No Longer Available
Location

849 N Alfred St, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY RENOVATED. Available for Lease in one of the most charming buildings in the heart of West Hollywood and less than a minute walk over to Melrose Place and to hundreds amazing restaurants, stores, cafes and parks this newly remodeled, 2 bedroom 1 bath upper stunning traditional Spanish unit.. The building is set in a flowing garden with walls of ficus and gardenia. Available furnished or not furnished (furnished price is $7,000/month) this unit is move-in ready with all brand new appliances, a fully private 1 car Garage, in-unit Washer/Dryer, private patio and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 849 ALFRED have any available units?
849 ALFRED doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 849 ALFRED have?
Some of 849 ALFRED's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 849 ALFRED currently offering any rent specials?
849 ALFRED is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 849 ALFRED pet-friendly?
No, 849 ALFRED is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 849 ALFRED offer parking?
Yes, 849 ALFRED offers parking.
Does 849 ALFRED have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 849 ALFRED offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 849 ALFRED have a pool?
No, 849 ALFRED does not have a pool.
Does 849 ALFRED have accessible units?
No, 849 ALFRED does not have accessible units.
Does 849 ALFRED have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 849 ALFRED has units with dishwashers.

