Location

8479 Vassar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Updated and remodeled, this 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath single story home has been upgraded with the following NEW ITEMS: Roof, Marble counter tops, stainless steel farm sink with pull down faucet, white shaker cabinets with soft close, lazy susan, and spice rack. Frigidaire 25.5 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator, 30" 5 burner gas range, over the range microwave, 24" built in dishwasher, ELECTROLUX full stacked washer/dryer. Tank less water heater, Pine barn door entry to Master Suite with Travertine tile, bench and gorgeous vanity in master bathroom. Hall bathroom has Travertine tub/shower, another gorgeous vanity and both bathrooms fitted with all new fixtures. All new windows, Central Air and Heat with Nest Thermostat plus a large grassy backyard with a pergola.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8479 Vassar Avenue have any available units?
8479 Vassar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8479 Vassar Avenue have?
Some of 8479 Vassar Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8479 Vassar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8479 Vassar Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8479 Vassar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8479 Vassar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8479 Vassar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8479 Vassar Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8479 Vassar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8479 Vassar Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8479 Vassar Avenue have a pool?
No, 8479 Vassar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8479 Vassar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8479 Vassar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8479 Vassar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8479 Vassar Avenue has units with dishwashers.
