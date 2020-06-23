8479 Vassar Avenue

Amenities
Updated and remodeled, this 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath single story home has been upgraded with the following NEW ITEMS: Roof, Marble counter tops, stainless steel farm sink with pull down faucet, white shaker cabinets with soft close, lazy susan, and spice rack. Frigidaire 25.5 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator, 30" 5 burner gas range, over the range microwave, 24" built in dishwasher, ELECTROLUX full stacked washer/dryer. Tank less water heater, Pine barn door entry to Master Suite with Travertine tile, bench and gorgeous vanity in master bathroom. Hall bathroom has Travertine tub/shower, another gorgeous vanity and both bathrooms fitted with all new fixtures. All new windows, Central Air and Heat with Nest Thermostat plus a large grassy backyard with a pergola.