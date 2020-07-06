846 N Ridgewood Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Spectacular Two Story Newly Constructed Home in Quiet Residential Neighborhood in Hollywood - New construction!!! This beautifully designed, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths house is located in the peaceful Hollywood neighborhood, at the back of the main property, with gated entrance. It has its own street number.

The home features high ceilings with recessed lights, open floor plan and magnificent kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher), black quartz counter-tops and custom white cabinets that opens to formal dining area and living room.

Two good size bedrooms and full-size bathroom are located upstairs. Another bedroom and guest bathroom are downstairs. Washer & Dryer, central AC, lots of storage space.

Yard features mature trees and grassy area. Compact car parking space.



Centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood, close to schools, parks, studios, shops & restaurants, walking distance to Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Larchmont Village and Paramount Pictures, with easy access to freeways.



Completely move-in ready!

Three months minimum lease. One-month security deposit.

Background check will be completed with application.

We follow all Fair Housing rules.

RPM SouthSFV

Lic 01952623



(RLNE5715306)