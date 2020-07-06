All apartments in Los Angeles
846 N Ridgewood Place
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

846 N Ridgewood Place

846 North Ridgewood Place · No Longer Available
Location

846 North Ridgewood Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Spectacular Two Story Newly Constructed Home in Quiet Residential Neighborhood in Hollywood - New construction!!! This beautifully designed, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths house is located in the peaceful Hollywood neighborhood, at the back of the main property, with gated entrance. It has its own street number.
The home features high ceilings with recessed lights, open floor plan and magnificent kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher), black quartz counter-tops and custom white cabinets that opens to formal dining area and living room.
Two good size bedrooms and full-size bathroom are located upstairs. Another bedroom and guest bathroom are downstairs. Washer & Dryer, central AC, lots of storage space.
Yard features mature trees and grassy area. Compact car parking space.

Centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood, close to schools, parks, studios, shops & restaurants, walking distance to Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Larchmont Village and Paramount Pictures, with easy access to freeways.

Completely move-in ready!
Three months minimum lease. One-month security deposit.
Background check will be completed with application.
We follow all Fair Housing rules.
RPM SouthSFV
Lic 01952623

(RLNE5715306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 N Ridgewood Place have any available units?
846 N Ridgewood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 N Ridgewood Place have?
Some of 846 N Ridgewood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 N Ridgewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
846 N Ridgewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 N Ridgewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 846 N Ridgewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 846 N Ridgewood Place offer parking?
Yes, 846 N Ridgewood Place offers parking.
Does 846 N Ridgewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 846 N Ridgewood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 N Ridgewood Place have a pool?
No, 846 N Ridgewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 846 N Ridgewood Place have accessible units?
No, 846 N Ridgewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 846 N Ridgewood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 846 N Ridgewood Place has units with dishwashers.

