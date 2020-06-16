Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Single Family Home AVAILABLE NOW - 8418 Barnsley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045



Rent: $2,495

Deposit: $2,520

Application: $35



This completely remodeled 2BD/1BA home in Los Angeles has a stunning modern look featuring hardwood floors throughout, new tiling in the kitchen and bathroom, all new cabinets, beautiful lighting fixtures and ceiling fans, mirrored closets, and a fresh coat of paint in every room.



You will find an all new state of the art stainless steel stove and oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer set up and ready to use as soon as you move in.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities



Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. Pets welcome! No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.



This building is managed by a professional property management company.



To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



(RLNE4584659)