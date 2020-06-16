All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8418 Barnsley Ave.

8418 Barnsley Avenue
Location

8418 Barnsley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom Single Family Home AVAILABLE NOW - 8418 Barnsley Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Rent: $2,495
Deposit: $2,520
Application: $35

This completely remodeled 2BD/1BA home in Los Angeles has a stunning modern look featuring hardwood floors throughout, new tiling in the kitchen and bathroom, all new cabinets, beautiful lighting fixtures and ceiling fans, mirrored closets, and a fresh coat of paint in every room.

You will find an all new state of the art stainless steel stove and oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer set up and ready to use as soon as you move in.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Must have verifiable rental history and income. No smoking. Pets welcome! No evictions please. No Section 8 or third-party housing accepted.

This building is managed by a professional property management company.

To submit an application: please visit our website at NPSManagement.com, or give us a call at our offices at 562-528-8125 to schedule a showing.

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

(RLNE4584659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8418 Barnsley Ave. have any available units?
8418 Barnsley Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8418 Barnsley Ave. have?
Some of 8418 Barnsley Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8418 Barnsley Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8418 Barnsley Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8418 Barnsley Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8418 Barnsley Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8418 Barnsley Ave. offer parking?
No, 8418 Barnsley Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8418 Barnsley Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8418 Barnsley Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8418 Barnsley Ave. have a pool?
No, 8418 Barnsley Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8418 Barnsley Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 8418 Barnsley Ave. has accessible units.
Does 8418 Barnsley Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8418 Barnsley Ave. has units with dishwashers.
