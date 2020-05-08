8401 Tampa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Northridge Home! Ready for Move-In! - This beautiful home has recently been completely upgraded/remodeled. The living room is spacious and opens up to the kitchen. Everything is newer from the granite counter tops, cabinets, range, microwave, paint, etc. There are 2 spacious bedrooms and a completely upgraded/remodeled bathroom. There are newer windows, newer satin fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom, freshly painted walls, air conditioners in each room, vaulted ceilings, laundry room in the house for a stacked washer/dryer, new bar stools for kitchen island, single car garage, storage shed in the backyard and RV Parking. Please contact Shannon Greene with Prellis Property Management at (818) 366-8812 ext 105 (office), (818) 792-9515 (cell/text) or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE3434451)