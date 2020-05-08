All apartments in Los Angeles
8401 Tampa Avenue
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

8401 Tampa Avenue

8401 Tampa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8401 Tampa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Northridge Home! Ready for Move-In! - This beautiful home has recently been completely upgraded/remodeled. The living room is spacious and opens up to the kitchen. Everything is newer from the granite counter tops, cabinets, range, microwave, paint, etc. There are 2 spacious bedrooms and a completely upgraded/remodeled bathroom. There are newer windows, newer satin fixtures in the kitchen and bathroom, freshly painted walls, air conditioners in each room, vaulted ceilings, laundry room in the house for a stacked washer/dryer, new bar stools for kitchen island, single car garage, storage shed in the backyard and RV Parking. Please contact Shannon Greene with Prellis Property Management at (818) 366-8812 ext 105 (office), (818) 792-9515 (cell/text) or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE3434451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 Tampa Avenue have any available units?
8401 Tampa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8401 Tampa Avenue have?
Some of 8401 Tampa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 Tampa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8401 Tampa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 Tampa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8401 Tampa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8401 Tampa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8401 Tampa Avenue offers parking.
Does 8401 Tampa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8401 Tampa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 Tampa Avenue have a pool?
No, 8401 Tampa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8401 Tampa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8401 Tampa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 Tampa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8401 Tampa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
