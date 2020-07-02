All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8393 Snowden Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8393 Snowden Ave
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

8393 Snowden Ave

8393 Snowden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8393 Snowden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Arleta

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Home two story Home - Property Id: 191628

Kitchen with granite counter top and attached breakfast area. Family room with fire place and wet bar. Tile floor through out the 1st floor and 2nd floor with wood lamination. New paint. Master bathroom with granite tops 2 car attached garage with Drive to park two cars. close to shopping schools hospital and walkable distance to Grace community church
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191628
Property Id 191628

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5405957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8393 Snowden Ave have any available units?
8393 Snowden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8393 Snowden Ave have?
Some of 8393 Snowden Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8393 Snowden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8393 Snowden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8393 Snowden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8393 Snowden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8393 Snowden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8393 Snowden Ave offers parking.
Does 8393 Snowden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8393 Snowden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8393 Snowden Ave have a pool?
No, 8393 Snowden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8393 Snowden Ave have accessible units?
No, 8393 Snowden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8393 Snowden Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8393 Snowden Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College