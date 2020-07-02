8393 Snowden Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Single Home two story Home - Property Id: 191628



Kitchen with granite counter top and attached breakfast area. Family room with fire place and wet bar. Tile floor through out the 1st floor and 2nd floor with wood lamination. New paint. Master bathroom with granite tops 2 car attached garage with Drive to park two cars. close to shopping schools hospital and walkable distance to Grace community church

No Pets Allowed



