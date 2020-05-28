All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 836 South OGDEN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
836 South OGDEN Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

836 South OGDEN Drive

836 South Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

836 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Sophisticated and beautifully executed, this extensively remodeled contemporary Spanish home beckons w/an inviting curb appeal on a tree-lined street moments away from vibrant Museum Row. The romantic, relaxing front courtyard sets the stage for stylish yet comfortable living space beyond the wrought iron double door entry. Attention to detail&quality is evident throughout the light&airy 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home. Featuring soaring ceilings, a dramatic wrought iron staircase w/niches, and plenty of wall space for art. A flexible floor plan incl: spacious open concept entertaining-a gourmet kit w/high-end appl, center island doubles as a kit peninsula; elegant dining&living area w/gas fireplace. Huge master suite w/walk-in closet,reading nook, and balcony. Downstairs a versatile jr. mstr suite could double as a den/fam rm + a separate office off the kit. Plus a smart home system, NEST thermostat, dual zone AC, surround sound & a finished garage. Leased unfurnished. Avail for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 South OGDEN Drive have any available units?
836 South OGDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 South OGDEN Drive have?
Some of 836 South OGDEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 South OGDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
836 South OGDEN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 South OGDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 836 South OGDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 836 South OGDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 836 South OGDEN Drive does offer parking.
Does 836 South OGDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 836 South OGDEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 South OGDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 836 South OGDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 836 South OGDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 836 South OGDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 836 South OGDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 South OGDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College