836 South OGDEN Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Sophisticated and beautifully executed, this extensively remodeled contemporary Spanish home beckons w/an inviting curb appeal on a tree-lined street moments away from vibrant Museum Row. The romantic, relaxing front courtyard sets the stage for stylish yet comfortable living space beyond the wrought iron double door entry. Attention to detail&quality is evident throughout the light&airy 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home. Featuring soaring ceilings, a dramatic wrought iron staircase w/niches, and plenty of wall space for art. A flexible floor plan incl: spacious open concept entertaining-a gourmet kit w/high-end appl, center island doubles as a kit peninsula; elegant dining&living area w/gas fireplace. Huge master suite w/walk-in closet,reading nook, and balcony. Downstairs a versatile jr. mstr suite could double as a den/fam rm + a separate office off the kit. Plus a smart home system, NEST thermostat, dual zone AC, surround sound & a finished garage. Leased unfurnished. Avail for sale.