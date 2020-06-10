All apartments in Los Angeles
8343 Amigo Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

8343 Amigo Avenue

8343 Amigo Avenue · (310) 435-4911
Location

8343 Amigo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1895 · Avail. now

$1,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 206477

NEWLY UPDATED 2 Bedroom/One Bath Apartment for Rent
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT
IMMACULATE, New Paint, New Porcelain TILE Floors, 4-A/C's, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Large Closets, Vertical Blinds, Pool, New Washers/Dryers, Security Gates, Parking, Close to freeways and transportation, Walk to market, CVS, Shops and Restaurants. One mile to CSUN. MUST SEE, QUIET!!!
Call Patrice.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206477
Property Id 206477

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5474026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8343 Amigo Avenue have any available units?
8343 Amigo Avenue has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8343 Amigo Avenue have?
Some of 8343 Amigo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8343 Amigo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8343 Amigo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8343 Amigo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8343 Amigo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8343 Amigo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8343 Amigo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8343 Amigo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8343 Amigo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8343 Amigo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8343 Amigo Avenue has a pool.
Does 8343 Amigo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8343 Amigo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8343 Amigo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8343 Amigo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
