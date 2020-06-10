8343 Amigo Avenue

Amenities
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 206477
NEWLY UPDATED 2 Bedroom/One Bath Apartment for Rent
TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT
IMMACULATE, New Paint, New Porcelain TILE Floors, 4-A/C's, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Large Closets, Vertical Blinds, Pool, New Washers/Dryers, Security Gates, Parking, Close to freeways and transportation, Walk to market, CVS, Shops and Restaurants. One mile to CSUN. MUST SEE, QUIET!!!
Call Patrice.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206477
Property Id 206477
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5474026)