8334 Marmont Lane

on-site laundry dogs allowed walk in closets some paid utils internet access furnished

Unique opportunity to rent a Room in Beautiful Style Home.Nestled in the heart of West Hollywood hills, this Amazingly stylish 4 bedroom home sits of above the Sunset strip, and above the Chateau Marmont. Views views views. This bedroom has dazzling city views. Great for writers,students or anyone wanting inspiration.

For rent Private bedroom ,furnished ,walk-in closet with built in dresser, full bath,mini fridge, and Flat screen TV.

Included: Wifi, internet and cable. Laundry on site. Privacy is respected. Utilities included.

Must be dog friendly.

Street parking in front on a closed street.

Walk through the residential neighborhood to Restaurants and shops.

West Hollywood is centrally located to many areas also, just over the hill from the valley.

Grocery stores close by.