Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

8334 Marmont Lane

8334 Marmont Lane · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8334 Marmont Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Unique opportunity to rent a Room in Beautiful Style Home.Nestled in the heart of West Hollywood hills, this Amazingly stylish 4 bedroom home sits of above the Sunset strip, and above the Chateau Marmont. Views views views. This bedroom has dazzling city views. Great for writers,students or anyone wanting inspiration.
For rent Private bedroom ,furnished ,walk-in closet with built in dresser, full bath,mini fridge, and Flat screen TV.
Included: Wifi, internet and cable. Laundry on site. Privacy is respected. Utilities included.
Must be dog friendly.
Street parking in front on a closed street.
Walk through the residential neighborhood to Restaurants and shops.
West Hollywood is centrally located to many areas also, just over the hill from the valley.
Grocery stores close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8334 Marmont Lane have any available units?
8334 Marmont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8334 Marmont Lane have?
Some of 8334 Marmont Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8334 Marmont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8334 Marmont Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8334 Marmont Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8334 Marmont Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8334 Marmont Lane offer parking?
No, 8334 Marmont Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8334 Marmont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8334 Marmont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8334 Marmont Lane have a pool?
No, 8334 Marmont Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8334 Marmont Lane have accessible units?
No, 8334 Marmont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8334 Marmont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8334 Marmont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
