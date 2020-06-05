All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

8309 Kirkwood Drive

8309 Kirkwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8309 Kirkwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Renovated Laurel Canyon 3 Bedroom Spanish Villa (plus Office & Bonus Room) - Welcome to this fully renovated and spacious 2500 sq ft Spanish Revival Home in the heart of Laurel Canyon. This updated home combines open concept living with tons of original character. Outside features roof solar system, and a deck.

1st Floor features an entertainers kitchen with professional appliances and a large open plan living and dining room space with restored original windows. Breakfast nook or office space off of the kitchen. Guest powder room. Also a guest suite with attached bath and separate entrance.

2nd Floor has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an enormous open plan room that can be used as a studio, giant office, or additional bedroom. The huge master suite has a walk in closet, recessed LED lighting, a massive deck, and a master bath with whirlpool tub and its very own balcony.

The Garage is below the house with two side by side garage spaces. Separate laundry room with brand new Samsung Washer and Dryer.

Whole house features large windows with original wave glass and hardware, vintage hardwood floors and imported hand-hammered ironwork. Property is gated with video entry system. LED lighting and dimmers. Tankless hot water. Central AC & Heat.

All just minutes away from Sunset Plaza or Studio City. In the Wonderland School District. A MUST SEE!

(RLNE2924348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 Kirkwood Drive have any available units?
8309 Kirkwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8309 Kirkwood Drive have?
Some of 8309 Kirkwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 Kirkwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8309 Kirkwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 Kirkwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8309 Kirkwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8309 Kirkwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8309 Kirkwood Drive offers parking.
Does 8309 Kirkwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8309 Kirkwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 Kirkwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8309 Kirkwood Drive has a pool.
Does 8309 Kirkwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8309 Kirkwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 Kirkwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8309 Kirkwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
