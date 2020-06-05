8309 Kirkwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite

Renovated Laurel Canyon 3 Bedroom Spanish Villa (plus Office & Bonus Room) - Welcome to this fully renovated and spacious 2500 sq ft Spanish Revival Home in the heart of Laurel Canyon. This updated home combines open concept living with tons of original character. Outside features roof solar system, and a deck.



1st Floor features an entertainers kitchen with professional appliances and a large open plan living and dining room space with restored original windows. Breakfast nook or office space off of the kitchen. Guest powder room. Also a guest suite with attached bath and separate entrance.



2nd Floor has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an enormous open plan room that can be used as a studio, giant office, or additional bedroom. The huge master suite has a walk in closet, recessed LED lighting, a massive deck, and a master bath with whirlpool tub and its very own balcony.



The Garage is below the house with two side by side garage spaces. Separate laundry room with brand new Samsung Washer and Dryer.



Whole house features large windows with original wave glass and hardware, vintage hardwood floors and imported hand-hammered ironwork. Property is gated with video entry system. LED lighting and dimmers. Tankless hot water. Central AC & Heat.



All just minutes away from Sunset Plaza or Studio City. In the Wonderland School District. A MUST SEE!



(RLNE2924348)