826 North Edinburgh Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/501fe180ad ---- Located in prime West Hollywood, this beautiful apartment is convenient to countless restaurants/coffee/bars like Harlowe, Bar Lubitsch, Galanga and just a stone's throw to lovely Hollywood Heights. The space has been remodeled with gorgeous custom flooring. Enjoy cooking in a bright and newly renovated kitchen with ample custom cabinetry, new countertops, and tiling. A new bathroom, generous closet space make this a comfortable, pleasing apartment. Large windows and tons of natural light make this a fantastic unit. Plus the building has laundry and parking is included! You'll love living in this centrally located spot. Jump on the 2 to zip around town. Check this one out today! Call 424-400-7010 to schedule a viewing. Key Features: Newly Renovated A/C Parking Included Laundry on site. Lease Terms: One Year Lease