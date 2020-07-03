All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

826 North Edinburgh Ave

826 North Edinburgh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

826 North Edinburgh Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/501fe180ad ---- Located in prime West Hollywood, this beautiful apartment is convenient to countless restaurants/coffee/bars like Harlowe, Bar Lubitsch, Galanga and just a stone's throw to lovely Hollywood Heights. The space has been remodeled with gorgeous custom flooring. Enjoy cooking in a bright and newly renovated kitchen with ample custom cabinetry, new countertops, and tiling. A new bathroom, generous closet space make this a comfortable, pleasing apartment. Large windows and tons of natural light make this a fantastic unit. Plus the building has laundry and parking is included! You'll love living in this centrally located spot. Jump on the 2 to zip around town. Check this one out today! Call 424-400-7010 to schedule a viewing. Key Features: Newly Renovated A/C Parking Included Laundry on site. Lease Terms: One Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 North Edinburgh Ave have any available units?
826 North Edinburgh Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 North Edinburgh Ave have?
Some of 826 North Edinburgh Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 North Edinburgh Ave currently offering any rent specials?
826 North Edinburgh Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 North Edinburgh Ave pet-friendly?
No, 826 North Edinburgh Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 826 North Edinburgh Ave offer parking?
Yes, 826 North Edinburgh Ave offers parking.
Does 826 North Edinburgh Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 North Edinburgh Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 North Edinburgh Ave have a pool?
No, 826 North Edinburgh Ave does not have a pool.
Does 826 North Edinburgh Ave have accessible units?
No, 826 North Edinburgh Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 826 North Edinburgh Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 North Edinburgh Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

