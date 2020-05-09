826 AMOROSO Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Stunning, pedigreed architectural home designed and built by Kulapat Yantrasast (Philadelphia Museum, Grand Rapids Art Museum), this 3 bedroom open concept home on one of the most coveted residential streets in Venice is unparalleled in design and execution. Dramatic and invigorating light infuses every inch of this north facing home at every hour, in every season. A quick stroll to Abbot Kinney or the reinvigorated Lincoln Boulevard, and with gated parking for 3 plus a permitted rec room/studio (which owners consider the detached 4th bedroom) this home is sophistication and elegance, yet warm and family oriented.