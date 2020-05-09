All apartments in Los Angeles
826 AMOROSO Place

826 Amoroso Place · No Longer Available
Location

826 Amoroso Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Stunning, pedigreed architectural home designed and built by Kulapat Yantrasast (Philadelphia Museum, Grand Rapids Art Museum), this 3 bedroom open concept home on one of the most coveted residential streets in Venice is unparalleled in design and execution. Dramatic and invigorating light infuses every inch of this north facing home at every hour, in every season. A quick stroll to Abbot Kinney or the reinvigorated Lincoln Boulevard, and with gated parking for 3 plus a permitted rec room/studio (which owners consider the detached 4th bedroom) this home is sophistication and elegance, yet warm and family oriented.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 AMOROSO Place have any available units?
826 AMOROSO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 AMOROSO Place have?
Some of 826 AMOROSO Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 AMOROSO Place currently offering any rent specials?
826 AMOROSO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 AMOROSO Place pet-friendly?
No, 826 AMOROSO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 826 AMOROSO Place offer parking?
Yes, 826 AMOROSO Place offers parking.
Does 826 AMOROSO Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 AMOROSO Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 AMOROSO Place have a pool?
No, 826 AMOROSO Place does not have a pool.
Does 826 AMOROSO Place have accessible units?
No, 826 AMOROSO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 826 AMOROSO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 AMOROSO Place has units with dishwashers.
