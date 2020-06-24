All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:53 AM

822 Superba Ave

822 Superba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

822 Superba Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful Superb Venice Retreat is in an incredibly peaceful and upscale neighborhood with gorgeous eclectic architectural dream homes. You will want to just stroll the street and take in the beauty around you. 3 blocks to the famous and chic Abbot Kinney where theres incredibly good eating, shopping, dozens of stores, galleries. Abbot Kinney was recently name coolest block in Amercia! Venice Beach was voted top place to visit in Los Angeles.
3 bedrooms 1 King, 1 queen bed and 1 twin (small bedroom) . There is also a queen pull out in Living room all with beautiful comforters and high thread count sheets. I-Pod station in each bedroom. Crib, highchair, strollers available on request.
Home office /Sleeper Den with desk, Fax, Scanner and Printer.
Hardwood floors throughout the house with Berber carpet in bedrooms.
42 Flat screen in Living Room.
DSL wireless Internet, telephone service, Cable TV with great retro DVD library.
Gourmet kitchen equipped with dishwasher,
microwave, stove, toaster oven, High-end pots, pans, beautiful contemporary dish andstemware and wonderful stainless steel and butcher block cooking island.
Beautiful Dining Room with Sustainable Forest Dining Set.
Backyard with Al Fresco Dining Room Cabana, Barbeque & Jacuzzi Hot tub.
Laundry with washer/dryer.
Garage for small to mid size car.
Coolers, beach chairs, boogie boards & umbrella.
Eco Friendly amenities, spa treats and welcome basket.
Insiders Concierge book.
Feng Shui and Eco Conscious.
10 minute walk to beach and bike path.
5 minutes to Whole Foods.
Beautifully designed by Award Winning Third Power Hospitality Design Team.

Location Venice Beach
5 minutes to Santa Monica
5 minutes to Marina Del Rey
10 minutes to Culver City
10 minutes to Los Angeles International Airport
15 minutes to UCLA /Westwood
20 minutes to Beverly Hills
25 minutes to Downtown Los Angeles
25 minutes to Hollywood
30 minutes to Universal Studios
45 minutes to Disneyland

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Superba Ave have any available units?
822 Superba Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 Superba Ave have?
Some of 822 Superba Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Superba Ave currently offering any rent specials?
822 Superba Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Superba Ave pet-friendly?
No, 822 Superba Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 822 Superba Ave offer parking?
Yes, 822 Superba Ave offers parking.
Does 822 Superba Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 Superba Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Superba Ave have a pool?
No, 822 Superba Ave does not have a pool.
Does 822 Superba Ave have accessible units?
No, 822 Superba Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Superba Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 Superba Ave has units with dishwashers.
