822 Superba Ave

Beautiful Superb Venice Retreat is in an incredibly peaceful and upscale neighborhood with gorgeous eclectic architectural dream homes. You will want to just stroll the street and take in the beauty around you. 3 blocks to the famous and chic Abbot Kinney where theres incredibly good eating, shopping, dozens of stores, galleries. Abbot Kinney was recently name coolest block in Amercia! Venice Beach was voted top place to visit in Los Angeles.

3 bedrooms 1 King, 1 queen bed and 1 twin (small bedroom) . There is also a queen pull out in Living room all with beautiful comforters and high thread count sheets. I-Pod station in each bedroom. Crib, highchair, strollers available on request.

Home office /Sleeper Den with desk, Fax, Scanner and Printer.

Hardwood floors throughout the house with Berber carpet in bedrooms.

42 Flat screen in Living Room.

DSL wireless Internet, telephone service, Cable TV with great retro DVD library.

Gourmet kitchen equipped with dishwasher,

microwave, stove, toaster oven, High-end pots, pans, beautiful contemporary dish andstemware and wonderful stainless steel and butcher block cooking island.

Beautiful Dining Room with Sustainable Forest Dining Set.

Backyard with Al Fresco Dining Room Cabana, Barbeque & Jacuzzi Hot tub.

Laundry with washer/dryer.

Garage for small to mid size car.

Coolers, beach chairs, boogie boards & umbrella.

Eco Friendly amenities, spa treats and welcome basket.

Insiders Concierge book.

Feng Shui and Eco Conscious.

10 minute walk to beach and bike path.

5 minutes to Whole Foods.

Beautifully designed by Award Winning Third Power Hospitality Design Team.



Location Venice Beach

5 minutes to Santa Monica

5 minutes to Marina Del Rey

10 minutes to Culver City

10 minutes to Los Angeles International Airport

15 minutes to UCLA /Westwood

20 minutes to Beverly Hills

25 minutes to Downtown Los Angeles

25 minutes to Hollywood

30 minutes to Universal Studios

45 minutes to Disneyland