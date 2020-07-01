820 MERWIN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing rebuilt home with a design focus on natural light and open space. Perched up on a hill provides amazing western views with the Hollywood sign in the horizon. Spacious living room with multiple windows & Italian engineered flooring throughout. Open kitchen with S/S appliances, Master bedroom suite with balcony, plus 2 additional bedrooms and a fantastic second bathroom. Multiple viewing decks. The back yard has been designed to capture the western sunset while creating multiple gathering areas to enjoy company with. Massive bonus space under the home. 1 car garage. Great location within a short distance to Sunset Blvd where are the great restaurants, shops, cafes, and boutiques are located. No need for a car. Get out and enjoy the neighborhood.