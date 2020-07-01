All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 820 MERWIN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
820 MERWIN Street
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

820 MERWIN Street

820 Merwin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

820 Merwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing rebuilt home with a design focus on natural light and open space. Perched up on a hill provides amazing western views with the Hollywood sign in the horizon. Spacious living room with multiple windows & Italian engineered flooring throughout. Open kitchen with S/S appliances, Master bedroom suite with balcony, plus 2 additional bedrooms and a fantastic second bathroom. Multiple viewing decks. The back yard has been designed to capture the western sunset while creating multiple gathering areas to enjoy company with. Massive bonus space under the home. 1 car garage. Great location within a short distance to Sunset Blvd where are the great restaurants, shops, cafes, and boutiques are located. No need for a car. Get out and enjoy the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 MERWIN Street have any available units?
820 MERWIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 MERWIN Street have?
Some of 820 MERWIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 MERWIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
820 MERWIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 MERWIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 820 MERWIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 820 MERWIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 820 MERWIN Street offers parking.
Does 820 MERWIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 MERWIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 MERWIN Street have a pool?
No, 820 MERWIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 820 MERWIN Street have accessible units?
No, 820 MERWIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 820 MERWIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 MERWIN Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College