8150 WILLOW GLEN

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill garage hot tub

NESTLED IN THE HOLLYWOOD HILLS IS THIS GORGEOUS 2 STORY HOME LOCATED JUST MINUTES FROM SUNSET STRIP AND SAN FERNANDO VALLEY. JUST OFF OF LAUREL CANYON, BUT NOT CLOSE TO THE STREET OR NOISE, THIS BRAND NEW CUSTOM HOME FEATURES, HIGH END KITCHEN WITH VIKING STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, PANTRY, SURROUND SOUND, LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND BAR OVERLOOKING THE BEAUTIFUL CANYON VIEWS. MASTER SUITE WITH FIREPLACE AND BALCONY, SECURITY ALARM WITH CAMERAS AND MOTION DETECTOR, CENTRAL VACUUM, CROWN MOLDINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, 2 TANK LESS WATER HEATERS, ONE FOR EACH FLOOR, WROUGHT IRON STAIR CASE, STONE AND HARDWOOD FLOORS, HIGH CEILINGS, LIGHT AND BRIGHT, ZONE CONTROL AC AND HEAT,TWO CAR SPACIOUS GARAGE WITH HIGH CEILINGS, PRIVATE LIGHTED DRIVEWAY FOR SAFETY, ENTERTAINER’S PRIVATE YARD FEATURES EXTENSIVE LANDSCAPING & PATIO SPACE, IN GROUND SPA AND BUILT IN BBQ FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. THIS IS A MUST SEE!