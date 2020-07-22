All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 28 2019 at 10:06 PM

815 So Grand Ave Unit #8

815 S Grand Ave · No Longer Available
Location

815 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large & Lovely 2+2 Upper Condo in San Pedro
Welcome to 815 S. Grand Ave. #8. Built in 2007 this large unit features and open floor plan with hardwood floors, fireplace, recessed lighting, large kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, (2) large bedrooms with carpet that include a huge master suite with walk-in closet, double sinks & full bath. Also, included smaller bedroom, large full bathroom, washer & dryer stack, and parking for 2 cars. Located in the quaint San Pedro area off 9th (between Gaffey & Pacific Ave.) on Grand Ave. Will consider small pet with additional deposit. Text Nicole at 562-881-8409 for details and showings.

(RLNE5331621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 have any available units?
815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 have?
Some of 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 currently offering any rent specials?
815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 is pet friendly.
Does 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 offer parking?
Yes, 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 offers parking.
Does 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 have a pool?
No, 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 does not have a pool.
Does 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 have accessible units?
No, 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 So Grand Ave Unit #8 has units with dishwashers.
