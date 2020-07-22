815 So Grand Ave Unit #8

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large & Lovely 2+2 Upper Condo in San Pedro - Posting Title: Large & Lovely 2+2 Upper Condo in San Pedro

Description: Welcome to 815 S. Grand Ave. #8. Built in 2007 this large unit features and open floor plan with hardwood floors, fireplace, recessed lighting, large kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, (2) large bedrooms with carpet that include a huge master suite with walk-in closet, double sinks & full bath. Also, included smaller bedroom, large full bathroom, washer & dryer stack, and parking for 2 cars. Located in the quaint San Pedro area off 9th (between Gaffey & Pacific Ave.) on Grand Ave. Will consider small pet with additional deposit. Text Nicole at 562-881-8409 for details and showings.



(RLNE5331621)