Looking for a lease in Loyola Village? You'll marvel at this grand mid-century home! Seize the opportunity to live in this spacious 4 bedroom + 2 bath corner lot house.~~8136 Loyola Blvd offers a floor plan with an open living room and wood-burning fireplace.~ With a large 9,969 square feet lot, there is plenty of room for spending time in the beautiful California weather outdoors.~~Loyola Village is conveniently located near Bristol Farms, LMU, LAX, Playa Vista, famous CA beaches and more! Welcome to your new home!