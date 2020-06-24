All apartments in Los Angeles
8136 LOYOLA

8136 S Loyola Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

8136 S Loyola Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a lease in Loyola Village? You'll marvel at this grand mid-century home! Seize the opportunity to live in this spacious 4 bedroom + 2 bath corner lot house.~~8136 Loyola Blvd offers a floor plan with an open living room and wood-burning fireplace.~ With a large 9,969 square feet lot, there is plenty of room for spending time in the beautiful California weather outdoors.~~Loyola Village is conveniently located near Bristol Farms, LMU, LAX, Playa Vista, famous CA beaches and more! Welcome to your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8136 LOYOLA have any available units?
8136 LOYOLA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8136 LOYOLA have?
Some of 8136 LOYOLA's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8136 LOYOLA currently offering any rent specials?
8136 LOYOLA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8136 LOYOLA pet-friendly?
No, 8136 LOYOLA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8136 LOYOLA offer parking?
Yes, 8136 LOYOLA offers parking.
Does 8136 LOYOLA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8136 LOYOLA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8136 LOYOLA have a pool?
No, 8136 LOYOLA does not have a pool.
Does 8136 LOYOLA have accessible units?
No, 8136 LOYOLA does not have accessible units.
Does 8136 LOYOLA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8136 LOYOLA has units with dishwashers.
