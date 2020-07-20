All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 9 2019 at 4:23 AM

813 5th Avenue

813 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

813 5th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Furnished or unfurnished The 813 5th is located walking distance to the beachs, 2 blocks to Abbot Kinney , 2 blocks to Main Street Santa Monica and Rose Ave.
2 bedrooms, 1 bedroom with ensuite bath is upstairs and 2nd bedroom with ensuite bath downstairs . 1 bedroom with King size bed and 2nd bedroom with Queen size-bed in addition to Queen size sofa bed in living room.
2 Bathrooms both with tub and showers.
Master has ensuite bathroom
Queen bedroom has door off living room making private bedroom/bath
Large kitchen with Stainless High Dining Set
Kitchen equipped dishwasher . refrigerator and stove.
Laundry with washer/dryer.
Walk to Beach and the bike path.
Walk tp Whole Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 5th Avenue have any available units?
813 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 5th Avenue have?
Some of 813 5th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
813 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 813 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 813 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 813 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 813 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 5th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 813 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 813 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 813 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 813 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
