813 5th Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Furnished or unfurnished The 813 5th is located walking distance to the beachs, 2 blocks to Abbot Kinney , 2 blocks to Main Street Santa Monica and Rose Ave.

2 bedrooms, 1 bedroom with ensuite bath is upstairs and 2nd bedroom with ensuite bath downstairs . 1 bedroom with King size bed and 2nd bedroom with Queen size-bed in addition to Queen size sofa bed in living room.

2 Bathrooms both with tub and showers.

Master has ensuite bathroom

Queen bedroom has door off living room making private bedroom/bath

Large kitchen with Stainless High Dining Set

Kitchen equipped dishwasher . refrigerator and stove.

Laundry with washer/dryer.

Walk to Beach and the bike path.

Walk tp Whole Foods.