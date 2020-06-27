All apartments in Los Angeles
8121 Jason Ave.

8121 Jason Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8121 Jason Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL FOUR BEDROOM TWO AND A HALF BATH HOME! - This lovely four bedroom two and a half bath home is not to be missed. No detail is overlooked starting with the beautiful curb appeal. It also features wood floors, an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, and ceiling fans throughout. Plantation shutters on the windows make for a refreshing look and compliment the property as you look out onto the large backyard with all new grass! Located on a quiet and well kept street, also has a two car garage and washer/dryer. Home will not last long at this price!

(RLNE5019473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8121 Jason Ave. have any available units?
8121 Jason Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8121 Jason Ave. have?
Some of 8121 Jason Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8121 Jason Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8121 Jason Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8121 Jason Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8121 Jason Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8121 Jason Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8121 Jason Ave. offers parking.
Does 8121 Jason Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8121 Jason Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8121 Jason Ave. have a pool?
No, 8121 Jason Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8121 Jason Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8121 Jason Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8121 Jason Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8121 Jason Ave. has units with dishwashers.
