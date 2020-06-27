8121 Jason Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL FOUR BEDROOM TWO AND A HALF BATH HOME! - This lovely four bedroom two and a half bath home is not to be missed. No detail is overlooked starting with the beautiful curb appeal. It also features wood floors, an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fireplace, and ceiling fans throughout. Plantation shutters on the windows make for a refreshing look and compliment the property as you look out onto the large backyard with all new grass! Located on a quiet and well kept street, also has a two car garage and washer/dryer. Home will not last long at this price!



(RLNE5019473)