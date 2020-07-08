812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2

Who can come by for a quick viewing on 5/14 @ 1:00 PM? Text 213-640-9404 if you can make it by!
**All remodels are very similar**
INCREDIBLE RENOVATED UNIT Fairfax district Stainless steel appliances Fridge Stove Microwave Dishwasher WASHER/DRYER A/C One parking space Beautiful hardwood and laminate flooring throughout Quartz counter tops One year lease Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40180 Property Id 40180
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
