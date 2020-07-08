All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2

812 N Fuller Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

812 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
The FULLER life! Incredible 1BR renovated BEAUTY! - Property Id: 40180

Who can come by for a quick viewing on 5/14 @ 1:00 PM?
Text 213-640-9404 if you can make it by!

**All remodels are very similar**

INCREDIBLE RENOVATED UNIT
Fairfax district
Stainless steel appliances
Fridge
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
WASHER/DRYER
A/C
One parking space
Beautiful hardwood and laminate flooring throughout
Quartz counter tops
One year lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40180
Property Id 40180

(RLNE5774632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 N Fuller Avenue 1/2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

339 S. Ardmore
339 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Atelier
801 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College