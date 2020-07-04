810 N Orlando Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub internet access media room

Modern elegance in the heart of West Hollywood designed by Christopher Richartz of Studio ARKH. A newly built & ultra-private, gated, & hedged contemporary home. Enter through the gallery w/ fireplace wrapped in Arescato Viola marble & custom built in bar. Chef's kitchen features Subzero & Wolf appliances, Silver Wave marble counters, & separate butlers kitchen. Master suite has dual walk-in closets, cedar closet, dual baths & private patio. Separate from the main living space, four bedrooms w/ ensuite baths, kitchenette & outdoor terrace. Lower level features screening room/theatre, bar, game room, guest suite, massage room, 1,000 bottle wine cellar, gym & office w/ their own separate entrance. A car collector's dream w/ room for 10 cars & turntable. Fully equipped w/the latest technology by Image Audio Design & Nest. Automatic Fleetwood doors open to the backyard w/ cabana, built in Lynx BBQ, bar, 80 ft lap pool & spa. Superbly situated just 1 block to Melrose shops and restaurants.



