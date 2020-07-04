All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 810 N Orlando Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
810 N Orlando Ave
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

810 N Orlando Ave

810 North Orlando Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

810 North Orlando Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
Modern elegance in the heart of West Hollywood designed by Christopher Richartz of Studio ARKH. A newly built & ultra-private, gated, & hedged contemporary home. Enter through the gallery w/ fireplace wrapped in Arescato Viola marble & custom built in bar. Chef's kitchen features Subzero & Wolf appliances, Silver Wave marble counters, & separate butlers kitchen. Master suite has dual walk-in closets, cedar closet, dual baths & private patio. Separate from the main living space, four bedrooms w/ ensuite baths, kitchenette & outdoor terrace. Lower level features screening room/theatre, bar, game room, guest suite, massage room, 1,000 bottle wine cellar, gym & office w/ their own separate entrance. A car collector's dream w/ room for 10 cars & turntable. Fully equipped w/the latest technology by Image Audio Design & Nest. Automatic Fleetwood doors open to the backyard w/ cabana, built in Lynx BBQ, bar, 80 ft lap pool & spa. Superbly situated just 1 block to Melrose shops and restaurants.

(RLNE5695653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 N Orlando Ave have any available units?
810 N Orlando Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 N Orlando Ave have?
Some of 810 N Orlando Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 N Orlando Ave currently offering any rent specials?
810 N Orlando Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 N Orlando Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 N Orlando Ave is pet friendly.
Does 810 N Orlando Ave offer parking?
Yes, 810 N Orlando Ave offers parking.
Does 810 N Orlando Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 N Orlando Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 N Orlando Ave have a pool?
Yes, 810 N Orlando Ave has a pool.
Does 810 N Orlando Ave have accessible units?
No, 810 N Orlando Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 810 N Orlando Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 N Orlando Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College