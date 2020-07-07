808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210

Amenities

DECO CHIC! GORGEOUS, RENOVATED & LARGE STUDIO- BEAUTIFUL DECO TOUCHES - STAINLESS KITCHEN - GREAT LOCATION!

Welcome to The Ashby! This beautiful, Art Deco building has been remodeled to its former glory from the outside in. With unique, enchanting Deco details, smart, stylish updates and a great community vibe. The building will soon have a cool rec room with a pool table, large screen TV and even a putting green! How cool is that?

Gorgeous and spacious with features like restored, inky hardwoods and 12 ft ceilings framed by uniquely stunning Deco mouldings that I dare you to stop staring at! The large eat-in kitchen has glossy, deep grey shaker cabinetry, white corian counters and a brand new stainless microwave, gas stove and fridge. There is also great closet space!

Located on a coveted street in Koreatown close to some of the best BBQ in Los Angeles like the incredible Honey Pig - try it, trust me. The classic Taylor's Steakhouse is an institution and just down the street is the super fun R Bar where you and your friends can listen to live bands and feast on their outstanding rosemary fries - delish! Better yet?? Yogaworks is 2 minutes away, and the brand new outpost of Alfred located in The Line Hotel, is just 5 minutes away!

This unique space will not stay long!



Available Now

One Year Minimum Lease

Gas, Trash and Water Included!

Electric Paid by Tenant

Pets Considered!