All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210

808 S Hobart Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

808 S Hobart Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

putting green
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool table
yoga
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
DECO CHIC! GORGEOUS, RENOVATED &amp; LARGE STUDIO- BEAUTIFUL DECO TOUCHES - STAINLESS KITCHEN - GREAT LOCATION!
Welcome to The Ashby! This beautiful, Art Deco building has been remodeled to its former glory from the outside in. With unique, enchanting Deco details, smart, stylish updates and a great community vibe. The building will soon have a cool rec room with a pool table, large screen TV and even a putting green! How cool is that?
Gorgeous and spacious with features like restored, inky hardwoods and 12 ft ceilings framed by uniquely stunning Deco mouldings that I dare you to stop staring at! The large eat-in kitchen has glossy, deep grey shaker cabinetry, white corian counters and a brand new stainless microwave, gas stove and fridge. There is also great closet space!
Located on a coveted street in Koreatown close to some of the best BBQ in Los Angeles like the incredible Honey Pig - try it, trust me. The classic Taylor's Steakhouse is an institution and just down the street is the super fun R Bar where you and your friends can listen to live bands and feast on their outstanding rosemary fries - delish! Better yet?? Yogaworks is 2 minutes away, and the brand new outpost of Alfred located in The Line Hotel, is just 5 minutes away!
This unique space will not stay long!

Available Now
One Year Minimum Lease
Gas, Trash and Water Included!
Electric Paid by Tenant
Pets Considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 have any available units?
808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 have?
Some of 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210's amenities include putting green, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 currently offering any rent specials?
808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 is pet friendly.
Does 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 offer parking?
No, 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 does not offer parking.
Does 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 have a pool?
No, 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 does not have a pool.
Does 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 have accessible units?
No, 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 S. HOBART BLVD # 210 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College