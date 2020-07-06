All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
808 North LA JOLLA Avenue
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

808 North LA JOLLA Avenue

808 North La Jolla Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

808 North La Jolla Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Welcome to 808 N La Jolla, an architectural masterpiece. Escape into this fully furnished, accessorized and newly updated ($200k+ renovations) modern, luxury oasis in the center of West Hollywood. Centrally located, this home is minutes away and walking distance to some of the area's most popular restaurants, nightlife, comedy, museums, and hiking.. Enjoy 4335sf of ultra-modern luxury and architecture encompassing 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a chef's kitchen, formal dining, 12 ft.-wide screen movie theater and open floor plan with over 50 living plants. Relax in the SoCal sun with 2600sf of balconies, a heated pool, hot tub and outdoor dining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue have any available units?
808 North LA JOLLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue have?
Some of 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
808 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue has a pool.
Does 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 North LA JOLLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Ivy
15301 Valley Vista Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College