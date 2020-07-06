808 North LA JOLLA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub media room

Welcome to 808 N La Jolla, an architectural masterpiece. Escape into this fully furnished, accessorized and newly updated ($200k+ renovations) modern, luxury oasis in the center of West Hollywood. Centrally located, this home is minutes away and walking distance to some of the area's most popular restaurants, nightlife, comedy, museums, and hiking.. Enjoy 4335sf of ultra-modern luxury and architecture encompassing 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a chef's kitchen, formal dining, 12 ft.-wide screen movie theater and open floor plan with over 50 living plants. Relax in the SoCal sun with 2600sf of balconies, a heated pool, hot tub and outdoor dining area.