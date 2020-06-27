8069 WOODLAND Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill guest suite hot tub

Charming Cape Cod with Spectacular Canyon Views! Flooded with natural light, featuring 3 Bed, 2 Bath- including private guest suite & full bath. Perfect for entertaining, highlighting a spacious living room leading to the gourmet kitchen complimented with white shaker cabinetry, warm hardwood floors, wine fridge, and an island perfect for hosting family dinners. Wrap around backyard with hot tub, fireplace & fountain. Guest suite is perfect home office, mother-in-law suite, or rental. This corner estate is truly one of a kind!