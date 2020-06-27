All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8069 WOODLAND Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8069 WOODLAND Lane
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

8069 WOODLAND Lane

8069 Woodland Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8069 Woodland Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
Charming Cape Cod with Spectacular Canyon Views! Flooded with natural light, featuring 3 Bed, 2 Bath- including private guest suite & full bath. Perfect for entertaining, highlighting a spacious living room leading to the gourmet kitchen complimented with white shaker cabinetry, warm hardwood floors, wine fridge, and an island perfect for hosting family dinners. Wrap around backyard with hot tub, fireplace & fountain. Guest suite is perfect home office, mother-in-law suite, or rental. This corner estate is truly one of a kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8069 WOODLAND Lane have any available units?
8069 WOODLAND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8069 WOODLAND Lane have?
Some of 8069 WOODLAND Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8069 WOODLAND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8069 WOODLAND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8069 WOODLAND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8069 WOODLAND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8069 WOODLAND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8069 WOODLAND Lane offers parking.
Does 8069 WOODLAND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8069 WOODLAND Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8069 WOODLAND Lane have a pool?
No, 8069 WOODLAND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8069 WOODLAND Lane have accessible units?
No, 8069 WOODLAND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8069 WOODLAND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8069 WOODLAND Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College