8011 HEMET Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Expansively overlooking the main stretch of the city, your central West Hollywood mid-century stay boasts a bright, airy, open floor plan to allow for an undisturbed sanctuary equally as an entertainer's delight; Nestled just above Hollywood Blvd. on a private cul-de-sac street, the place to call home is serene and tranquil yet close enough to the city's best entertainment, fine dining and vibrant culture. Ideal for temporary housing and corporate relocation clients, your house offers a full kitchen, custom furnishings, decor and detailing down to the luxury linens and housewares, expanded entertainment consoles, as well as high-speed internet and full-size washer/dryers. Personified by spectacular views from dusk through dawn and recent high-end upgrades. Your new home provides all of the comforts of luxury hospitality and the conveniences of location and extended-stay value that the city can offer. All utilities paid for; Satellite, Wi-fi, landscaping and maintenance.