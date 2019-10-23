All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8011 HEMET Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8011 HEMET Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8011 HEMET Place

8011 Hemet Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8011 Hemet Place, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Expansively overlooking the main stretch of the city, your central West Hollywood mid-century stay boasts a bright, airy, open floor plan to allow for an undisturbed sanctuary equally as an entertainer's delight; Nestled just above Hollywood Blvd. on a private cul-de-sac street, the place to call home is serene and tranquil yet close enough to the city's best entertainment, fine dining and vibrant culture. Ideal for temporary housing and corporate relocation clients, your house offers a full kitchen, custom furnishings, decor and detailing down to the luxury linens and housewares, expanded entertainment consoles, as well as high-speed internet and full-size washer/dryers. Personified by spectacular views from dusk through dawn and recent high-end upgrades. Your new home provides all of the comforts of luxury hospitality and the conveniences of location and extended-stay value that the city can offer. All utilities paid for; Satellite, Wi-fi, landscaping and maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8011 HEMET Place have any available units?
8011 HEMET Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8011 HEMET Place have?
Some of 8011 HEMET Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8011 HEMET Place currently offering any rent specials?
8011 HEMET Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8011 HEMET Place pet-friendly?
No, 8011 HEMET Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8011 HEMET Place offer parking?
Yes, 8011 HEMET Place offers parking.
Does 8011 HEMET Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8011 HEMET Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8011 HEMET Place have a pool?
No, 8011 HEMET Place does not have a pool.
Does 8011 HEMET Place have accessible units?
No, 8011 HEMET Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8011 HEMET Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8011 HEMET Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College