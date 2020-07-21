All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:09 PM

8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive

8004 Woodrow Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8004 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Recently renovated contemporary with spectacular new infinity edge pool & spa. Walls of glass pull back to reveal massive courtyard, decks & breathtaking tropical grounds with lush hillside views. The interiors are warm & modern with rich hardwood floors and vast walls for art. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, Viking, Sub-Zero, stone counters and chilled wine cabinets. The three newer baths and laundry room have been beautifully finished. The direct-access garage is double height and offers the ability to expand parking space. Security system, cameras and Sonos sound system are just a few of the many features that complete this spectacular property offering serenity and privacy just moments from the Sunset Strip.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive have any available units?
8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive have?
Some of 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive offers parking.
Does 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive has a pool.
Does 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Burnside Residences
600 South Burnside Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College