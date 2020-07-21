8004 WOODROW WILSON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Recently renovated contemporary with spectacular new infinity edge pool & spa. Walls of glass pull back to reveal massive courtyard, decks & breathtaking tropical grounds with lush hillside views. The interiors are warm & modern with rich hardwood floors and vast walls for art. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, Viking, Sub-Zero, stone counters and chilled wine cabinets. The three newer baths and laundry room have been beautifully finished. The direct-access garage is double height and offers the ability to expand parking space. Security system, cameras and Sonos sound system are just a few of the many features that complete this spectacular property offering serenity and privacy just moments from the Sunset Strip.