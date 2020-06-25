All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:37 AM

7970 West 79TH Street

7970 West 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7970 West 79th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
Experience Playa del Rey in this stunning Spanish style home! The formal living room is conveniently located near the wine cellar & off of an open-concept family room w/ a showpiece fireplace, plantation shutters, continued hardwood & elegant French doors to the backyard. Equipped with SS appliances, granite counters, a butler's pantry & cherry cabinetry, the kitchen is exemplary of luxury living. Retreat upstairs to the resort-like master suite w/ plush carpeting, fireplace, huge walk-in closet & en suite w/ a jetted tub, granite/tile finishes & a rainfall glass shower. The 2nd level also includes a junior master, 2 more sizable bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & a loft-style media room. This home is accompanied by a casita w/ a full bath, privately accessible via the front courtyard! Addt'l details include peek-a-boo ocean views, artificial grass, and an attached 3-car garage. Live la r~ve from Playa del Rey's shores to Silicon Beach's award-winning shops & restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7970 West 79TH Street have any available units?
7970 West 79TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7970 West 79TH Street have?
Some of 7970 West 79TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7970 West 79TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
7970 West 79TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7970 West 79TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 7970 West 79TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7970 West 79TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 7970 West 79TH Street offers parking.
Does 7970 West 79TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7970 West 79TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7970 West 79TH Street have a pool?
No, 7970 West 79TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 7970 West 79TH Street have accessible units?
No, 7970 West 79TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7970 West 79TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7970 West 79TH Street has units with dishwashers.

