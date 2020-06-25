7970 West 79TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage media room

Experience Playa del Rey in this stunning Spanish style home! The formal living room is conveniently located near the wine cellar & off of an open-concept family room w/ a showpiece fireplace, plantation shutters, continued hardwood & elegant French doors to the backyard. Equipped with SS appliances, granite counters, a butler's pantry & cherry cabinetry, the kitchen is exemplary of luxury living. Retreat upstairs to the resort-like master suite w/ plush carpeting, fireplace, huge walk-in closet & en suite w/ a jetted tub, granite/tile finishes & a rainfall glass shower. The 2nd level also includes a junior master, 2 more sizable bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & a loft-style media room. This home is accompanied by a casita w/ a full bath, privately accessible via the front courtyard! Addt'l details include peek-a-boo ocean views, artificial grass, and an attached 3-car garage. Live la r~ve from Playa del Rey's shores to Silicon Beach's award-winning shops & restaurants!