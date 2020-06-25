7970 West 79TH Street

Amenities
Experience Playa del Rey in this stunning Spanish style home! The formal living room is conveniently located near the wine cellar & off of an open-concept family room w/ a showpiece fireplace, plantation shutters, continued hardwood & elegant French doors to the backyard. Equipped with SS appliances, granite counters, a butler's pantry & cherry cabinetry, the kitchen is exemplary of luxury living. Retreat upstairs to the resort-like master suite w/ plush carpeting, fireplace, huge walk-in closet & en suite w/ a jetted tub, granite/tile finishes & a rainfall glass shower. The 2nd level also includes a junior master, 2 more sizable bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & a loft-style media room. This home is accompanied by a casita w/ a full bath, privately accessible via the front courtyard! Addt'l details include peek-a-boo ocean views, artificial grass, and an attached 3-car garage. Live la r~ve from Playa del Rey's shores to Silicon Beach's award-winning shops & restaurants!