7920 McLAREN AVENUE
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

7920 McLAREN AVENUE

7920 Mc Laren Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7920 Mc Laren Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WEST HILLS REMODELED 2BD & DEN/OFFICE + 3BA - Property Id: 170567

Gorgeous home on sought after, treelined West Hills street. Gated slate porch with leaded glass front door opens to a light, bright huge Great Room, ledger stone FP, flat screen TV, LED lighting, 2 sets of French doors, Pottery Barn furnishings, stone-like tile floors. Guest bath has cherry vanity, floating glass basin/counter, tumbled marble shower. Kitchen with SS appliances,Miele DW, LG frig, stove and microwave. Unique short hall with tumbled marble wainscoting, sconces and barrel ceiling lead you to the private area with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry plus a cozy study/den with flat screen TV, couch, desk niche facing the landscaped, gated front porch. Bedroom has clipped ceilings, wardrobe closet, attached granite bathroom with deep soaking tub/shower. Brand new master has huge walk-in closet, white distressed tile planking/river rock shower, expresso dual, Carrera marble vanity and driftwood planked floors. Driveway parking, carport in rear. One of a kind rental $3500!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170567p
Property Id 170567

(RLNE5278149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7920 McLAREN AVENUE have any available units?
7920 McLAREN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7920 McLAREN AVENUE have?
Some of 7920 McLAREN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7920 McLAREN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7920 McLAREN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 McLAREN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7920 McLAREN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 7920 McLAREN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7920 McLAREN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7920 McLAREN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7920 McLAREN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 McLAREN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7920 McLAREN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7920 McLAREN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7920 McLAREN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 McLAREN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7920 McLAREN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

