7920 McLAREN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WEST HILLS REMODELED 2BD & DEN/OFFICE + 3BA - Property Id: 170567



Gorgeous home on sought after, treelined West Hills street. Gated slate porch with leaded glass front door opens to a light, bright huge Great Room, ledger stone FP, flat screen TV, LED lighting, 2 sets of French doors, Pottery Barn furnishings, stone-like tile floors. Guest bath has cherry vanity, floating glass basin/counter, tumbled marble shower. Kitchen with SS appliances,Miele DW, LG frig, stove and microwave. Unique short hall with tumbled marble wainscoting, sconces and barrel ceiling lead you to the private area with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry plus a cozy study/den with flat screen TV, couch, desk niche facing the landscaped, gated front porch. Bedroom has clipped ceilings, wardrobe closet, attached granite bathroom with deep soaking tub/shower. Brand new master has huge walk-in closet, white distressed tile planking/river rock shower, expresso dual, Carrera marble vanity and driftwood planked floors. Driveway parking, carport in rear. One of a kind rental $3500!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170567p

Property Id 170567



(RLNE5278149)