All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 789 Linda Flora Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
789 Linda Flora Drive
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

789 Linda Flora Drive

789 Linda Flora Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

789 Linda Flora Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning Home in Bel Air Hills - The Fabulous views are only the beginning! Seated high in the Bel Air Hills, this beautiful updated Mid-Century Modern home has an open floor plan. New flooring throughout the home. Floor-to-ceiling windows create a wall of glass for the living room, looking out over amazing vistas, including the Getty Museum and the surrounding canyon and tree-tops. A magnificent wall of tile acts as the secondary focal point. French doors step out from the far end of the Livingroom onto a deck, with a continuation that wraps around the house all the way to the master bedroom, allowing for outdoor enjoyment of the magnificent view. Kitchen has all that you will need, Refrigerator, stove-top/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Tons of cabinet and counter space. You are minutes away from The Getty Museum, Museum Lecture Hall and UCLA. Multiple restaurants and shops. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $7,200.00
Deposit: starts at $7,200.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE4822627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 Linda Flora Drive have any available units?
789 Linda Flora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 789 Linda Flora Drive have?
Some of 789 Linda Flora Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 789 Linda Flora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
789 Linda Flora Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 Linda Flora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 789 Linda Flora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 789 Linda Flora Drive offer parking?
No, 789 Linda Flora Drive does not offer parking.
Does 789 Linda Flora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 789 Linda Flora Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 Linda Flora Drive have a pool?
No, 789 Linda Flora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 789 Linda Flora Drive have accessible units?
No, 789 Linda Flora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 789 Linda Flora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 789 Linda Flora Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College