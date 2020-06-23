7887 WILLOW GLEN Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking

Ultra-modern and immaculate architectural residence with dramatic views. This stunning two level home showcases a unique floor to ceiling wall of glass. The living room has a step-down conversation area surrounding the fireplace and opens to a well-appointed kitchen with top of the line appliances. The main entry level boasts a large view deck and continues with a luxurious master suite with 2 walk-in closets and a beautiful bathroom. The lower level offers a fabulous great room opening to a second entertaining deck and another master suite. A third en-suite bedroom, a den/office (or possible 4th bedroom) and a gym room(possible 5th bedroom) complete this rare offering. Very private and perfectly located minutes from the Sunset Strip, Hollywood and West Hollywood. This iconic property is a rare opportunity to enjoy the best of Los Angeles. Also for sale at $2,250,000.