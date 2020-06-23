All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:10 AM

7887 WILLOW GLEN Road

7887 Willow Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

7887 Willow Glen Road, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Ultra-modern and immaculate architectural residence with dramatic views. This stunning two level home showcases a unique floor to ceiling wall of glass. The living room has a step-down conversation area surrounding the fireplace and opens to a well-appointed kitchen with top of the line appliances. The main entry level boasts a large view deck and continues with a luxurious master suite with 2 walk-in closets and a beautiful bathroom. The lower level offers a fabulous great room opening to a second entertaining deck and another master suite. A third en-suite bedroom, a den/office (or possible 4th bedroom) and a gym room(possible 5th bedroom) complete this rare offering. Very private and perfectly located minutes from the Sunset Strip, Hollywood and West Hollywood. This iconic property is a rare opportunity to enjoy the best of Los Angeles. Also for sale at $2,250,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road have any available units?
7887 WILLOW GLEN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road have?
Some of 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road currently offering any rent specials?
7887 WILLOW GLEN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road pet-friendly?
No, 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road offer parking?
Yes, 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road offers parking.
Does 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road have a pool?
No, 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road does not have a pool.
Does 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road have accessible units?
No, 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7887 WILLOW GLEN Road has units with dishwashers.
