dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning fireplace

Remodeled 4 bedrooms, 2 bath with a pool, wi-fi, cable Tv, Bbq grill. House is fully furnished HOME IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD IN RESEDA - TOP OF THE LINE MATERIALS AND CRAFTMANSHIP HAVE BEEN USE THRU-OUT THIS HOME WITH GARAGE AND POOL. NEW HVAC UNIT, CUSTOM GALLEY KITCHEN, WITH GLEAMING TILE COUNTER TOPS - FIREPLACE IN THE DEN. STOVE AND DISHWASHER INCLUDED CENTRAL A/C & HEATING. A MUST SEE! LANDLORD PAYS FOR THE POOL SERVICE AND LAWN MAINTENANCE.