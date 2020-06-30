All apartments in Los Angeles
7819 Croydon Avenue

7819 Croydon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7819 Croydon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Westchester Home For Lease - Westport Heights Home on wide street. Hardwood Floors throughout. Living Room and Dining area. Upgraded kitchen with island. Family room with fireplace that opens to spacious backyard. Hallway bathroom has spa tub and stall shower. Master suite is in the rear of home and sliders open to back yard.
Forced Air Heating System. Washer and Dryer hookups Inside the hallway. Peaceful Rear Patio Area and Fruit Trees. Three Car Driveway Parking only NO Garage space.!!!

(RLNE5609761)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7819 Croydon Avenue have any available units?
7819 Croydon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7819 Croydon Avenue have?
Some of 7819 Croydon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7819 Croydon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7819 Croydon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7819 Croydon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7819 Croydon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7819 Croydon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7819 Croydon Avenue offers parking.
Does 7819 Croydon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7819 Croydon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7819 Croydon Avenue have a pool?
No, 7819 Croydon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7819 Croydon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7819 Croydon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7819 Croydon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7819 Croydon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

