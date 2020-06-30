7819 Croydon Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking hot tub

Westchester Home For Lease - Westport Heights Home on wide street. Hardwood Floors throughout. Living Room and Dining area. Upgraded kitchen with island. Family room with fireplace that opens to spacious backyard. Hallway bathroom has spa tub and stall shower. Master suite is in the rear of home and sliders open to back yard.

Forced Air Heating System. Washer and Dryer hookups Inside the hallway. Peaceful Rear Patio Area and Fruit Trees. Three Car Driveway Parking only NO Garage space.!!!



(RLNE5609761)