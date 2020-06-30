7819 Croydon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Westchester Home For Lease - Westport Heights Home on wide street. Hardwood Floors throughout. Living Room and Dining area. Upgraded kitchen with island. Family room with fireplace that opens to spacious backyard. Hallway bathroom has spa tub and stall shower. Master suite is in the rear of home and sliders open to back yard. Forced Air Heating System. Washer and Dryer hookups Inside the hallway. Peaceful Rear Patio Area and Fruit Trees. Three Car Driveway Parking only NO Garage space.!!!
(RLNE5609761)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
