Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

7810 Truxton

7810 Truxton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7810 Truxton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy, pretty House - Property Id: 118824

Private, bright really cozy nice house on a court. Very Safe! LMU students and professionals welcome! House is delivered to you "hotel perfect".

Every bedroom is bright and beautiful! New appliances. We are really good responsive landlords. No headaches! Lots of on-street parking and 3-4 cars in driveway. (Rent negotiable based on number of tenants.)

Private, Lovely bright 3 bedroom 2 bath. VERY SAFE - on a quiet court with nice neighbors. Not a drive thru street. Lots of parking. Residential - not apartments. Feels like a cozy, lovely home. Huge front window in the living room 10' X 5'. Big living room and dining room common area. Furnished.

All plumbing, windows, electrical, kitchen and bathrooms updated. Brand new washer/dryer, hot water heater etc.

We are very responsive landlords but completely give you privacy. Flexible landlord.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118824
Property Id 118824

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4861483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7810 Truxton have any available units?
7810 Truxton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7810 Truxton have?
Some of 7810 Truxton's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7810 Truxton currently offering any rent specials?
7810 Truxton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7810 Truxton pet-friendly?
No, 7810 Truxton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7810 Truxton offer parking?
Yes, 7810 Truxton offers parking.
Does 7810 Truxton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7810 Truxton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7810 Truxton have a pool?
No, 7810 Truxton does not have a pool.
Does 7810 Truxton have accessible units?
No, 7810 Truxton does not have accessible units.
Does 7810 Truxton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7810 Truxton has units with dishwashers.
