7810 Truxton

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cozy, pretty House - Property Id: 118824



Private, bright really cozy nice house on a court. Very Safe! LMU students and professionals welcome! House is delivered to you "hotel perfect".



Every bedroom is bright and beautiful! New appliances. We are really good responsive landlords. No headaches! Lots of on-street parking and 3-4 cars in driveway. (Rent negotiable based on number of tenants.)



Private, Lovely bright 3 bedroom 2 bath. VERY SAFE - on a quiet court with nice neighbors. Not a drive thru street. Lots of parking. Residential - not apartments. Feels like a cozy, lovely home. Huge front window in the living room 10' X 5'. Big living room and dining room common area. Furnished.



All plumbing, windows, electrical, kitchen and bathrooms updated. Brand new washer/dryer, hot water heater etc.



We are very responsive landlords but completely give you privacy. Flexible landlord.

Property Id 118824



No Pets Allowed



