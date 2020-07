Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Be ready to have your Thankgiving in this lovely home with the new flooring. NEW kitchen cabinets, quartz counters and full backsplash! New recessed lighting in kitchen. Master bath has large jacuzzi sized bathtub and both bathrooms have separate showers. Washer/Dryer hookups in laundry area near kitchen. Home has ADT home monitoring system already installed at a low monthly monitoring rate if tenant desires. Owner will maintain gardener for the front yard.