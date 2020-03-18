All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 771 WESTHOLME Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
771 WESTHOLME Avenue
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

771 WESTHOLME Avenue

771 Westholme Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

771 Westholme Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
sauna
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
Property has been leased long term. Contact LA for more info. Fantastic opportunity to live in a lovely traditional home with contemporary updates in coveted Little Holmby. Perched above the street for ultimate privacy, an impressive entryway features approximately 30-foot ceiling opening to light and bright formal dining and living rooms. Exceptional floor plan features large scale public rooms that graciously flow from one to another, allowing for optimal entertaining. Great room and kitchen overlook the backyard surrounded by lush landscaping. Incredibly spacious chef's kitchen features ample counter space as well as a huge walk-in pantry. Upstairs you will find five bedrooms including a spacious master suite including a spacious walk-in closet and beautifully redone bath featuring dual vanity, freestanding tub, and dry sauna. Backyard features multiple areas for entertaining, dining and play throughout. Situated on a beautiful tree-lined street in the Warner Avenue school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 WESTHOLME Avenue have any available units?
771 WESTHOLME Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 771 WESTHOLME Avenue have?
Some of 771 WESTHOLME Avenue's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 771 WESTHOLME Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
771 WESTHOLME Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 WESTHOLME Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 771 WESTHOLME Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 771 WESTHOLME Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 771 WESTHOLME Avenue offers parking.
Does 771 WESTHOLME Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 WESTHOLME Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 WESTHOLME Avenue have a pool?
No, 771 WESTHOLME Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 771 WESTHOLME Avenue have accessible units?
No, 771 WESTHOLME Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 771 WESTHOLME Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 771 WESTHOLME Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College