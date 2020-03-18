771 WESTHOLME Avenue

Amenities

Property has been leased long term. Contact LA for more info. Fantastic opportunity to live in a lovely traditional home with contemporary updates in coveted Little Holmby. Perched above the street for ultimate privacy, an impressive entryway features approximately 30-foot ceiling opening to light and bright formal dining and living rooms. Exceptional floor plan features large scale public rooms that graciously flow from one to another, allowing for optimal entertaining. Great room and kitchen overlook the backyard surrounded by lush landscaping. Incredibly spacious chef's kitchen features ample counter space as well as a huge walk-in pantry. Upstairs you will find five bedrooms including a spacious master suite including a spacious walk-in closet and beautifully redone bath featuring dual vanity, freestanding tub, and dry sauna. Backyard features multiple areas for entertaining, dining and play throughout. Situated on a beautiful tree-lined street in the Warner Avenue school district.