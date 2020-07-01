All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

7700, Henefer Ave

7700 Henefer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7700 Henefer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful Kentwood / Westchester apartment - Property Id: 172010

Remodeled cozy & quiet 1 bedroom unit located in Prime North Kentwood area of Westchester, (inside larger home). This unit is completely closed off from the main house with a common wall and includes a large private (400 sq ft) patio and separate entrance from 77th Street, with lots of available street parking. Small kitchenette features built in microwave and apartment size refrigerator (no stove or oven). Bedroom has built in storage with shelves (no closet) IKEA wardrobe provided in living room. All utilities and high speed wifi internet included in rent, (Weekly laundry service included non-smokers only, no pets) easy access to LAX, LMU, Silicon Beach, Marina Del Rey and local Beaches.. Please view walk through video tour.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172010
Property Id 172010

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5775070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700, Henefer Ave have any available units?
7700, Henefer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7700, Henefer Ave have?
Some of 7700, Henefer Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700, Henefer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7700, Henefer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700, Henefer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7700, Henefer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7700, Henefer Ave offer parking?
No, 7700, Henefer Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7700, Henefer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700, Henefer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700, Henefer Ave have a pool?
No, 7700, Henefer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7700, Henefer Ave have accessible units?
No, 7700, Henefer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7700, Henefer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7700, Henefer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

