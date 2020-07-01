7700, Henefer Ave

Amenities

Remodeled cozy & quiet 1 bedroom unit located in Prime North Kentwood area of Westchester, (inside larger home). This unit is completely closed off from the main house with a common wall and includes a large private (400 sq ft) patio and separate entrance from 77th Street, with lots of available street parking. Small kitchenette features built in microwave and apartment size refrigerator (no stove or oven). Bedroom has built in storage with shelves (no closet) IKEA wardrobe provided in living room. All utilities and high speed wifi internet included in rent, (Weekly laundry service included non-smokers only, no pets) easy access to LAX, LMU, Silicon Beach, Marina Del Rey and local Beaches.. Please view walk through video tour.

