Last updated August 21 2019

7651 Reseda Blvd 25

7651 Reseda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7651 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
$2600- 3Bed/2Bath Condo in Reseda w/ 2 parking - Property Id: 142323

Great for entertaining. Recently upgraded kitchen. Spacious 3 Bed 2 Full Bath in vibrant community. Close to CSUN and many restaurants and activities. Gated complex with gated, covered parking lot. 2 Parking spots. Shared amenities include pool and spa, tennis/basketball court, playground and banquet room. 2 Large Laundry rooms. This condo is gorgeous with fresh paint, new carpet in all the bedrooms and new wood flooring throughout the first floor. New tile in the bathrooms. New kitchen counter top and upgraded appliances. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Attached balcony for outside entertaining. We are not currently accepting city vouchers.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142323p
Property Id 142323

(RLNE5059595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7651 Reseda Blvd 25 have any available units?
7651 Reseda Blvd 25 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7651 Reseda Blvd 25 have?
Some of 7651 Reseda Blvd 25's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7651 Reseda Blvd 25 currently offering any rent specials?
7651 Reseda Blvd 25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7651 Reseda Blvd 25 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7651 Reseda Blvd 25 is pet friendly.
Does 7651 Reseda Blvd 25 offer parking?
Yes, 7651 Reseda Blvd 25 offers parking.
Does 7651 Reseda Blvd 25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7651 Reseda Blvd 25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7651 Reseda Blvd 25 have a pool?
Yes, 7651 Reseda Blvd 25 has a pool.
Does 7651 Reseda Blvd 25 have accessible units?
No, 7651 Reseda Blvd 25 does not have accessible units.
Does 7651 Reseda Blvd 25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7651 Reseda Blvd 25 has units with dishwashers.
