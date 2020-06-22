All apartments in Los Angeles
7616 EL MANOR Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7616 EL MANOR Avenue

7616 El Manor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7616 El Manor Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern and timeless luxury meet in this one-of-a-kind masterpiece. This 5BR, 4.5BA and 3,342 sqft. home is brand new, completely custom and located near LMU. The great room has 20-ft ceilings and an open floor plan that flows into a 15-ft wrap-around deck, and a large backyard that merges the interior and exterior spaces. The gourmet chef's kitchen features custom walnut cabinets, luxury stainless steel appliances, six burner cook-top, walk-in pantry and a marble/steel backsplash. The master bath features an impressive his and hers walnut vanity with lighted touch mirrors, jumbo shower, and an over-sized soaking tub. This home has all of the modern amenities: green building, surround sound, ethernet wiring, LED lighting, electric vehicle ready, and more. The large 6,279 sqft. lot with double patios creates limitless opportunities for backyard fun. The endless details can only be appreciated in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7616 EL MANOR Avenue have any available units?
7616 EL MANOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7616 EL MANOR Avenue have?
Some of 7616 EL MANOR Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7616 EL MANOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7616 EL MANOR Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7616 EL MANOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7616 EL MANOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7616 EL MANOR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7616 EL MANOR Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7616 EL MANOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7616 EL MANOR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7616 EL MANOR Avenue have a pool?
No, 7616 EL MANOR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7616 EL MANOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7616 EL MANOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7616 EL MANOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7616 EL MANOR Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
