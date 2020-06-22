7616 EL MANOR Avenue

Amenities

Modern and timeless luxury meet in this one-of-a-kind masterpiece. This 5BR, 4.5BA and 3,342 sqft. home is brand new, completely custom and located near LMU. The great room has 20-ft ceilings and an open floor plan that flows into a 15-ft wrap-around deck, and a large backyard that merges the interior and exterior spaces. The gourmet chef's kitchen features custom walnut cabinets, luxury stainless steel appliances, six burner cook-top, walk-in pantry and a marble/steel backsplash. The master bath features an impressive his and hers walnut vanity with lighted touch mirrors, jumbo shower, and an over-sized soaking tub. This home has all of the modern amenities: green building, surround sound, ethernet wiring, LED lighting, electric vehicle ready, and more. The large 6,279 sqft. lot with double patios creates limitless opportunities for backyard fun. The endless details can only be appreciated in person.