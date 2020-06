Amenities

TOP FLOOR 2 bedroom, 2 bath view apartment in 6 unit building in San Pedro. 180 degree sweeping view of LA Harbor, San Pedro and Cabrillo Beach from balcony and living areas. Amenities include kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher, dining area, and gas fireplace in living room. In unit laundry area for washer & gas dryer. Recently painted. 2 car gated subterranean parking. No elevator in building. Must be able to walk up stairs. NO PETS!