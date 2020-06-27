7608 N Patriot Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel guest parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Van Nuys Home 4bed/3bath - Property Id: 138060



Built in 2015. Beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedroom + a oft, 3 bath in the center of Los Angeles. Light and airy floor plan. Kitchen sparkles with stainless steel appliances. LED recessed lighting w/ smart phone control enabled switches in some locations and smart phone enabled are front door camera, garage door opener, thermostat. Solar power system. 2 car garage with guest parking. This is a prime location, with easy access to all the freeway, shops and more. Don't let iy slip away! Renters dream home! Don't disturb tenants please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138060p

Property Id 138060



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5027904)