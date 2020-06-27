All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7608 N Patriot Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7608 N Patriot Way
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

7608 N Patriot Way

7608 N Patriot Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7608 N Patriot Way, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Van Nuys Home 4bed/3bath - Property Id: 138060

Built in 2015. Beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedroom + a oft, 3 bath in the center of Los Angeles. Light and airy floor plan. Kitchen sparkles with stainless steel appliances. LED recessed lighting w/ smart phone control enabled switches in some locations and smart phone enabled are front door camera, garage door opener, thermostat. Solar power system. 2 car garage with guest parking. This is a prime location, with easy access to all the freeway, shops and more. Don't let iy slip away! Renters dream home! Don't disturb tenants please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138060p
Property Id 138060

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5027904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 N Patriot Way have any available units?
7608 N Patriot Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7608 N Patriot Way have?
Some of 7608 N Patriot Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 N Patriot Way currently offering any rent specials?
7608 N Patriot Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 N Patriot Way pet-friendly?
No, 7608 N Patriot Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7608 N Patriot Way offer parking?
Yes, 7608 N Patriot Way offers parking.
Does 7608 N Patriot Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7608 N Patriot Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 N Patriot Way have a pool?
No, 7608 N Patriot Way does not have a pool.
Does 7608 N Patriot Way have accessible units?
No, 7608 N Patriot Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 N Patriot Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7608 N Patriot Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Sakura Crossing
235 S San Pedro St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College