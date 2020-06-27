7608 N Patriot Way

Amenities
Available 09/01/19 Beautiful Van Nuys Home 4bed/3bath - Property Id: 138060
Built in 2015. Beautiful 2 story home features 4 bedroom + a oft, 3 bath in the center of Los Angeles. Light and airy floor plan. Kitchen sparkles with stainless steel appliances. LED recessed lighting w/ smart phone control enabled switches in some locations and smart phone enabled are front door camera, garage door opener, thermostat. Solar power system. 2 car garage with guest parking. This is a prime location, with easy access to all the freeway, shops and more. Don't let iy slip away! Renters dream home! Don't disturb tenants please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138060p
No Pets Allowed
