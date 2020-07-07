All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7600 TRUXTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7600 TRUXTON Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

7600 TRUXTON Avenue

7600 Truxton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7600 Truxton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upon entry, you are greeted with beautiful stained concrete floors that lead to the living and dining room with a vaulted ceiling, cozy fireplace and stunning city views. The kitchen offers new appliances, stylish wood laminate floors and a view of the lush green yard. A laundry area off of the kitchen also leads to the half bath convenient for guests. The hallway leads to 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bath with separate glass shower and bathtub. A private patio off of the master bedroom is a perfect area for lounging. This home also offers a 2 car garage. Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on an oversized private lot almost 1/3 of an acre. The large rear yard offers spectacular views, a rocked trail, lush lawn and patio area perfect for dining and entertaining. Other features include new plumbing, appliances, flooring, finishes, landscaping and more. Close to shops, restaurants, the beach and all that Silicon Beach has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7600 TRUXTON Avenue have any available units?
7600 TRUXTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7600 TRUXTON Avenue have?
Some of 7600 TRUXTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7600 TRUXTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7600 TRUXTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7600 TRUXTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7600 TRUXTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7600 TRUXTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7600 TRUXTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 7600 TRUXTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7600 TRUXTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7600 TRUXTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 7600 TRUXTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7600 TRUXTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7600 TRUXTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7600 TRUXTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7600 TRUXTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College