7600 TRUXTON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upon entry, you are greeted with beautiful stained concrete floors that lead to the living and dining room with a vaulted ceiling, cozy fireplace and stunning city views. The kitchen offers new appliances, stylish wood laminate floors and a view of the lush green yard. A laundry area off of the kitchen also leads to the half bath convenient for guests. The hallway leads to 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bath with separate glass shower and bathtub. A private patio off of the master bedroom is a perfect area for lounging. This home also offers a 2 car garage. Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on an oversized private lot almost 1/3 of an acre. The large rear yard offers spectacular views, a rocked trail, lush lawn and patio area perfect for dining and entertaining. Other features include new plumbing, appliances, flooring, finishes, landscaping and more. Close to shops, restaurants, the beach and all that Silicon Beach has to offer!