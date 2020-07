Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

760 Washington Blvd TH103 - Property Id: 243122



Near Venice, Santa Monica, and the Westside.

Walking distance to the beach, restaurants, cafes, and popular Abbott Kinney Blvd. Unit has stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings in living room and kitchen.

You must see to appreciate it's charm and, comfort, and conveniences!

