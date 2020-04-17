All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 758 N. Orange Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
758 N. Orange Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

758 N. Orange Dr

758 North Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

758 North Orange Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate 4b/3b traditional modern home in a fantastic location near Melrose shops,The Grove, Hollywood/Highland and Major TV and Film Studios. This beautiful corner property boasts with amenities for all. As you enter you'll be greeted by an impressive living/kitchen/dining room open floor plan. Fall in love with the gourmet kitchen with an entertainer's island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Living room features a modern chimney with an additional desk area. All bathrooms are fully remodeled with exquisite high end fixtures, including heated floors, Toto toilets with bidets. The Master bath features His and Hers sinks and vanities, separate dual showers and one of the two jet bathtubs as well as TV hookups. All new LED recessed lighting w/ dimmers throughout the entire home. Laundry area with built-in sink. Enjoy both filtered and softened water throughout.The private backyard is ideal for entertaining or relaxing with your very own outdoor fireplace. Detached oversized two car garage. Flexible lease options, can be furnished or unfurnished or partly furnished. Pets OK (negotiable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 N. Orange Dr have any available units?
758 N. Orange Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 758 N. Orange Dr have?
Some of 758 N. Orange Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 N. Orange Dr currently offering any rent specials?
758 N. Orange Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 N. Orange Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 758 N. Orange Dr is pet friendly.
Does 758 N. Orange Dr offer parking?
Yes, 758 N. Orange Dr does offer parking.
Does 758 N. Orange Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 758 N. Orange Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 N. Orange Dr have a pool?
No, 758 N. Orange Dr does not have a pool.
Does 758 N. Orange Dr have accessible units?
No, 758 N. Orange Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 758 N. Orange Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 758 N. Orange Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College