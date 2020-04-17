758 N. Orange Dr

Amenities

Immaculate 4b/3b traditional modern home in a fantastic location near Melrose shops,The Grove, Hollywood/Highland and Major TV and Film Studios. This beautiful corner property boasts with amenities for all. As you enter you'll be greeted by an impressive living/kitchen/dining room open floor plan. Fall in love with the gourmet kitchen with an entertainer's island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Living room features a modern chimney with an additional desk area. All bathrooms are fully remodeled with exquisite high end fixtures, including heated floors, Toto toilets with bidets. The Master bath features His and Hers sinks and vanities, separate dual showers and one of the two jet bathtubs as well as TV hookups. All new LED recessed lighting w/ dimmers throughout the entire home. Laundry area with built-in sink. Enjoy both filtered and softened water throughout.The private backyard is ideal for entertaining or relaxing with your very own outdoor fireplace. Detached oversized two car garage. Flexible lease options, can be furnished or unfurnished or partly furnished. Pets OK (negotiable).