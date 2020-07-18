7560 LOLINA Lane

Amenities

Designed by renowned architect Ed Fickett, this meticulously restored mid-century, post and beam is located in the coveted Nichols Canyon "Colony". Features include 4 bedrooms and 3 baths, circular drive, new terrazzo floors, new top of the line kitchen with island open to the huge great room with high vaulted ceilings and walls of glass. Lush tropical landscape, large patio areas, built-in BBQ and newly renovated pool/spa highlight the very private backyard. A special architectural gem for your most discerning clients.