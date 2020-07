Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool garage

This lovely unit is located on the serene backside of the building. So much space in this home. The living room and bedrooms are large and bright. Currently, one of the bedrooms is used as an entertainment room and has a wet bar. There are two assigned, side by side, parking spaces in the secured underground garage. And for a real taste of Hollywood, this was the home of Estelle Getty, beloved Golden Girl.