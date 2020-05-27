All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:58 PM

7521 Nestle Avenue

7521 Nestle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7521 Nestle Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This BRAND NEW built 1 bed 1 bath partially furnished guesthouse is a MUST SEE. This house features a new kitchen with lots of cabinets and new quartz counter tops, new stainless steel stove, refrigerator & microwave, new laminate floors throughout, recess lights, new bathroom, fresh paint throughout. Gated house with private side entrance with all utilities included *besides electricity*!!! Located in a great neighborhood in Reseda. Close to transportation and shopping and plenty of Street Parking. Section 8 Accepted. Furnishing includes: Brand new sofa, coffee table, TV and TV stand. Ready to move in? Small pet is welcome! House also offers plenty of room on the side for additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7521 Nestle Avenue have any available units?
7521 Nestle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7521 Nestle Avenue have?
Some of 7521 Nestle Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7521 Nestle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7521 Nestle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7521 Nestle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7521 Nestle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7521 Nestle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7521 Nestle Avenue offers parking.
Does 7521 Nestle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7521 Nestle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7521 Nestle Avenue have a pool?
No, 7521 Nestle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7521 Nestle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7521 Nestle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7521 Nestle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7521 Nestle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
