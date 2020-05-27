7521 Nestle Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated stainless steel extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This BRAND NEW built 1 bed 1 bath partially furnished guesthouse is a MUST SEE. This house features a new kitchen with lots of cabinets and new quartz counter tops, new stainless steel stove, refrigerator & microwave, new laminate floors throughout, recess lights, new bathroom, fresh paint throughout. Gated house with private side entrance with all utilities included *besides electricity*!!! Located in a great neighborhood in Reseda. Close to transportation and shopping and plenty of Street Parking. Section 8 Accepted. Furnishing includes: Brand new sofa, coffee table, TV and TV stand. Ready to move in? Small pet is welcome! House also offers plenty of room on the side for additional storage.