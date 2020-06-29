All apartments in Los Angeles
75 BEVERLY PARK Lane
75 BEVERLY PARK Lane

75 S Beverly Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

75 S Beverly Park Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Rare opportunity to lease one of the most impressive homes in the gated Beverly Park community, COMPLETE with a variety of amenities and services for the most discriminating guests. This Tuscan Vineyard Estate is surrounded by lush landscaping and towering palm trees, exuding a feeling of Los Angeles glamour and European countryside. The large motor court with water fountain plus various private garages brings you to a grand exterior unlike any other. Enter into the 2 story soaring foyer with separate staircases and amazing floor-to-ceiling French doors leading out to the grounds. Downstairs in the basement, let vaulted ceilings enchant you, along with a sitting area and expansive wine cellar that can house all of the wine that is produced in the vineyard, on the property itself! The architecture of this home is unprecedented. It truly is a work of craftsmanship and art. Amenities include gym, mini "spa", as well as chef, butler, housekeeping, and full white-glove service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane have any available units?
75 BEVERLY PARK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane have?
Some of 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
75 BEVERLY PARK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane offers parking.
Does 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane has a pool.
Does 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane have accessible units?
No, 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 BEVERLY PARK Lane has units with dishwashers.

