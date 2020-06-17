1945 S. Garth Ave

Amenities
Move in special 1/2 off on the second months rent on a 13 month lease Welcome to 1945 Garth Ave! Gorgeous, completely renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment. NEW floors, NEW cabinets, Brand new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint! MUST SEE!!! Located just north of the 10 Freeway and two blocks west of La Cienega Blvd, conveniently located to Culver City, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and the Beach Cities. Kaiser Permanente Hospital is within a short walk and public transportation is easily accessible. This wont last, Call today to schedule a tour!.
.
Amenities: Laundry room.
Appliances: Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher.
Parking: One parking
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3632
IT490615 - IT49CO3632