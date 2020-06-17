All apartments in Los Angeles
1945 S. Garth Ave
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

1945 S. Garth Ave

1945 South Garth Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1945 South Garth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Move in special 1/2 off on the second months rent on a 13 month lease Welcome to 1945 Garth Ave! Gorgeous, completely renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment. NEW floors, NEW cabinets, Brand new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint! MUST SEE!!! Located just north of the 10 Freeway and two blocks west of La Cienega Blvd, conveniently located to Culver City, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and the Beach Cities. Kaiser Permanente Hospital is within a short walk and public transportation is easily accessible. This wont last, Call today to schedule a tour!.
.

Amenities: Laundry room.
Appliances: Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher.
Parking: One parking
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3632

IT490615 - IT49CO3632

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 S. Garth Ave have any available units?
1945 S. Garth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1945 S. Garth Ave have?
Some of 1945 S. Garth Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 S. Garth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1945 S. Garth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 S. Garth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1945 S. Garth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1945 S. Garth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1945 S. Garth Ave does offer parking.
Does 1945 S. Garth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 S. Garth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 S. Garth Ave have a pool?
No, 1945 S. Garth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1945 S. Garth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1945 S. Garth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 S. Garth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1945 S. Garth Ave has units with dishwashers.
